Quadrature Capital Ltd Raises Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Ciena were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 912.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,009,887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,400,000 after buying an additional 1,811,301 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth about $108,564,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the third quarter worth about $77,883,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 379.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $66,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,926,618. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 70,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $3,833,044.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,942,964.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,926,618. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,574 shares of company stock worth $6,144,379. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CIEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Ciena Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $61.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $63.24.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

