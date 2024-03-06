Quadrature Capital Ltd Raises Stock Position in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 100.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,621 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 5.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 526.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 79.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 100.0% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Atlas Energy Solutions Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of AESI stock opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.97. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 40.76%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AESI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AESI

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.