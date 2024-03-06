Quadrature Capital Ltd Reduces Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,846 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $63.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.50. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $49.32 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

TAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

In related news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $167,285.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,679.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

