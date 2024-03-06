Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 12,167 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,167 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.10% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 29.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 58.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 19.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 13.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SAFT stock opened at $78.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.87 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.78 and a 52 week high of $88.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.00.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 283.47%.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

