Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 13,944 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) by 64.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,944 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.08% of Nabors Industries worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBR opened at $80.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.13 million, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.68. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $71.42 and a twelve month high of $160.76.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($2.30). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $737.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Benchmark lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.60.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

