Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 209,513 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 209,513 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Sabre were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,780,000. Discerene Group LP lifted its position in Sabre by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 15,521,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,514,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328,251 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Sabre by 2,645.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,240,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sabre by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,045,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Sabre by 523.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,487,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sabre

In other news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $221,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,567,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,943,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 100,714 shares of company stock worth $424,684 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SABR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sabre from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

Sabre Stock Performance

Shares of SABR stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $5.76.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Articles

