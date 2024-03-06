Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 2,302 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,236 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 4.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $2,268,944.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,917,713.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

NYSE AWI opened at $120.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.43 and a 200-day moving average of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $123.82.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 41.56%. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 22.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AWI

About Armstrong World Industries

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.