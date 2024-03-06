Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 46,787 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its position in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 46,787 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.08% of Capital Southwest worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 661,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,146,000 after buying an additional 69,265 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 41,993 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 256.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 31,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSWC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.88.

Capital Southwest Stock Down 0.2 %

Capital Southwest stock opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $26.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.00.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $48.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Southwest Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 97.02%.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

