Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 572 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,827 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 9,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNV opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.39. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $488.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.60 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 14.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $675,728.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,072.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $675,728.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,072.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,017 shares of company stock worth $934,302 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

