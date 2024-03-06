Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 9,332 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,332 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MSI. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $331.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.83. The company has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.85 and a 52-week high of $335.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

