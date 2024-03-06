Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $776,000 Position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on OR. TheStreet lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Up 0.6 %

OR opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $17.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0444 per share. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -94.74%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

