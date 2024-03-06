Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $892,000 Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Tenable during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Tenable by 81.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Tenable in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $45.55 on Wednesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $53.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. Tenable had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $213.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,644 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $170,575.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,754.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,920,653. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $170,575.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,754.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,768 shares of company stock worth $5,029,285. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.63.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

