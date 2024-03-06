Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $900,000 Position in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,034 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.19% of Gravity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Gravity by 450.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Gravity by 2,105.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Gravity by 1,366.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Gravity by 80.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Gravity by 78.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gravity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

NASDAQ GRVY opened at $73.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $82.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.78.

About Gravity



Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

