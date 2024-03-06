Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.05% of Huron Consulting Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,291,000 after purchasing an additional 589,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 351.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,973,000 after acquiring an additional 535,936 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1,758.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 397,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,789,000 after acquiring an additional 376,523 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,300,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 832.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 118,354 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HURN shares. StockNews.com lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

HURN stock opened at $97.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.59. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.66 and a 12-month high of $113.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.46.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $418,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,107,949.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,922.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $418,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,107,949.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,764 shares of company stock worth $1,635,695 in the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.