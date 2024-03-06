Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Minerals Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $71.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.33. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $73.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.08.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.67 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 12,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $923,664.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,850,055.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 14,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $993,831.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,720 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 12,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $923,664.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,055.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,175 shares of company stock worth $2,094,957 over the last three months. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MTX. TheStreet raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

