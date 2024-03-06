Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Position Boosted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,737 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,333 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Qualys worth $22,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Qualys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 54.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 353.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

QLYS opened at $165.51 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 0.52.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Qualys had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The firm had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total transaction of $961,210.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,994,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 2,129 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total value of $388,648.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,344,997.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total value of $961,210.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,994,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,973. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.57.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

