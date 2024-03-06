Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,152 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,794 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Qualys worth $6,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Qualys by 109.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 15,452 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Qualys by 25.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualys during the third quarter worth about $6,668,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Qualys by 9.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QLYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.57.

Qualys Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $165.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 0.52. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $206.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.18.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. Qualys had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 49.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total value of $961,210.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,994,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total value of $203,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,892,001.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total transaction of $961,210.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,213 shares in the company, valued at $34,994,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,264 shares of company stock worth $1,942,973 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Articles

