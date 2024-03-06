Qube Holdings Limited (QUB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Qube’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
Qube Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
About Qube
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Qube
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- BUD Stock Reverses on Lower Bud Light Sales, Is the Bottom In?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Here’s the One Chinese EV Stock Worth Buying and Holding
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Beam Therapeutics Bolts Higher on Gene Therapy Licensing Payments
Receive News & Ratings for Qube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qube and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.