Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 287.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 830,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 616,250 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASX. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,745,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418,840 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,456,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,295 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,879,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,718 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $9,269,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,456,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,138,000 after buying an additional 1,013,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.24. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

