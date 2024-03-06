Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Stake in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,833 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.39% of Tecnoglass worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Tecnoglass by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGLS shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

TGLS opened at $44.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.10 and its 200 day moving average is $38.95. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $54.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

