Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 39,866 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,866 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $6,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 336.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

Tower Semiconductor Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of TSEM opened at $32.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 5.15. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $45.87.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.