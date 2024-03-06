Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 39,866 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,866 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $6,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 336.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.
Tower Semiconductor Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of TSEM opened at $32.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 5.15. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $45.87.
Tower Semiconductor Company Profile
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tower Semiconductor
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Just Got an Upgrade to Beat Its Peers
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.