Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 93,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,182,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.
Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare
In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $185,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,402.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total transaction of $1,612,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,756.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $185,241.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,402.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 2.0 %
Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $95.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.07. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $49.76 and a 12 month high of $96.18.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.10. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tenet Healthcare
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Just Got an Upgrade to Beat Its Peers
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.