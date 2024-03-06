QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QDEL. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Monday.

In related news, CFO Joseph M. Busky acquired 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.35 per share, with a total value of $99,652.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,652.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 230.6% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 980,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,231,000 after purchasing an additional 683,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter valued at $41,968,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,606,000 after buying an additional 551,524 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,961,000 after buying an additional 536,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 737,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,859,000 after buying an additional 505,050 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QDEL stock opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -268.38 and a beta of 0.11. QuidelOrtho has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $98.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.84). QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $742.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that QuidelOrtho will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

