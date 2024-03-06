RA International Group (LON:RAI) Stock Price Down 2.6%

RA International Group plc (LON:RAI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.50 ($0.12). Approximately 50,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 221% from the average daily volume of 15,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.12).
RA International Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.70, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 9.93. The stock has a market cap of £16.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.33 and a beta of 0.41.
About RA International Group
RA International Group plc provides construction, integrated facilities management, and supply chain services in demanding and remote areas in Africa and internationally. The company's construction services comprise paved roads, gravel roads, temporary bridges, helipads/runway construction, and drainage systems; and brick and mortar, prefabricated, tented, hard wall, soft wall, single-story, multi-story, and containerized units.
