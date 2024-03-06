Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Radiant Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Radiant Logistics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of RLGT stock opened at $5.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.47 million, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.79. Radiant Logistics has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $7.76.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $201.08 million during the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 12.94%.

Institutional Trading of Radiant Logistics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Radiant Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 370,333.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 53.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

