Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10. 121,780 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 72,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.15.

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds interests in the Maricela project covering an area of 155 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico; the Rambler project covering an area of 10,379-hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

