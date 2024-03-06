RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Reaches New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $45.56 and last traded at $45.50, with a volume of 210037 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.35.

The medical research company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $420.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get RadNet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on RadNet from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in RadNet by 18.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 28,378 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in RadNet by 261.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 72,864 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RadNet by 8.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,754,000 after buying an additional 47,187 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in RadNet by 52.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 212,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after buying an additional 73,081 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RadNet by 29.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 19,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2,371.50 and a beta of 1.66.

About RadNet

(Get Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.