Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Stake Reduced by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,484 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 25,746 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Range Resources worth $8,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 2.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 57.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in Range Resources by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 9,972 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Price Performance

RRC stock opened at $32.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.72. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $941.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.25 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Range Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.90.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

