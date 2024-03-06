Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $151.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of RNGR opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $273.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.61. Ranger Energy Services has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $14.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.27.

Insider Transactions at Ranger Energy Services

In other news, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,165,174 shares in the company, valued at $41,984,953.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ranger Energy Services news, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,165,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,984,953.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 85,174 shares of Ranger Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $864,516.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,916 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Ranger Energy Services by 20.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ranger Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 614.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

