Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT) Insider Paul Stockton Acquires 10 Shares of Stock

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) insider Paul Stockton acquired 10 shares of Rathbones Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,580 ($20.05) per share, with a total value of £158 ($200.53).

Paul Stockton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Paul Stockton bought 9 shares of Rathbones Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,610 ($20.43) per share, with a total value of £144.90 ($183.91).

On Thursday, January 4th, Paul Stockton bought 9 shares of Rathbones Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,704 ($21.63) per share, with a total value of £153.36 ($194.64).

Rathbones Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Rathbones Group stock opened at GBX 1,550 ($19.67) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,123.29, a P/E/G ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,638.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,645.66. Rathbones Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,436 ($18.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,102 ($26.68).

Rathbones Group Company Profile

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds.

