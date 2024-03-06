RayzeBio, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RYZB) Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 13th

RayzeBio’s (NASDAQ:RYZB – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, March 13th. RayzeBio had issued 17,277,600 shares in its public offering on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $310,996,800 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the expiration of RayzeBio’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, William Blair downgraded RayzeBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ RYZB opened at $62.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.16. RayzeBio has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $62.51.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RYZB. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of RayzeBio during the 3rd quarter worth $1,612,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in RayzeBio during the third quarter valued at about $4,933,000. Versant Venture Management LLC bought a new position in RayzeBio during the third quarter valued at about $114,511,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RayzeBio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,065,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of RayzeBio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

RayzeBio, Inc develops radiopharmaceutical therapeutics (RPT) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead drug candidate is RYZ101, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of gasteroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). It also develops RYZ801, a novel proprietary peptide that targets GPC3 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC); RYZ811, a paired diagnostic imaging agent with the peptide binder, chelator, and Ga68 as the radioisotope; and a novel proprietary small molecule that targets CA9 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of ccRCC.

