RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth about $26,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth $40,000.

RBC stock opened at $262.60 on Wednesday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $288.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.02 and its 200-day moving average is $251.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $373.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.61 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 12.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.22, for a total value of $4,008,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,935 shares in the company, valued at $32,583,470.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.22, for a total value of $4,008,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,583,470.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.80, for a total value of $83,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,074 shares of company stock worth $7,955,780 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RBC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.86.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

