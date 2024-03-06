Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Mastech Digital (MHH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN: MHH):
- 3/5/2024 – Mastech Digital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $12.85. The company has a market cap of $100.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.52.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $46.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
