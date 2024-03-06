Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Mastech Digital (MHH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN: MHH):

3/5/2024 – Mastech Digital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $12.85. The company has a market cap of $100.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.52.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $46.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mastech Digital by 95.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mastech Digital by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Mastech Digital by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mastech Digital by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Mastech Digital by 164.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

