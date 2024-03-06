Redcastle Resources Limited (ASX:RC1) Insider Ronald Miller Buys 941,259 Shares

Redcastle Resources Limited (ASX:RC1 – Get Free Report) insider Ronald Miller acquired 941,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,353.85 ($6,723.28).
Ronald Miller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 14th, Ronald Miller purchased 558,741 shares of Redcastle Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$7,263.63 ($4,716.64).
Redcastle Resources Price Performance
Redcastle Resources Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Redcastle Resources
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Here’s the One Chinese EV Stock Worth Buying and Holding
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Beam Therapeutics Bolts Higher on Gene Therapy Licensing Payments
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Vivani Medical Surges on its Ozempic-Like Weight-Loss Implant
Receive News & Ratings for Redcastle Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redcastle Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.