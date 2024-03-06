Redcastle Resources Limited (ASX:RC1) Insider Ronald Miller Buys 941,259 Shares

Redcastle Resources Limited (ASX:RC1 – Get Free Report) insider Ronald Miller acquired 941,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,353.85 ($6,723.28).

Ronald Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, Ronald Miller purchased 558,741 shares of Redcastle Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$7,263.63 ($4,716.64).

Redcastle Resources Limited, through its subsidiary, a gold and mineral resources exploration company in Australia. It holds 100% interest in the Redcastle Gold Project that covers an area of 1,088 hectares, as well as holds 8 licenses located in the Mt Margaret Mineral Field of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Transcendence Technologies Limited and changed its name to Redcastle Resources Limited in December 2021.

