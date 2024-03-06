Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,550 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Republic Services by 2.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $183.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.58 and a 12 month high of $192.57.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

