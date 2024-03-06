Restaurant Brands New Zealand (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Stock Price Down 18.4%

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 18.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.86. 31,425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 15,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49.

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service and takeaway restaurants in New Zealand, Australia, California, Hawaii, Saipan, and Guam. It operates the KFC, Pizza Hut, Carl's Jr., and Taco Bell brand names. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Penrose, New Zealand.

