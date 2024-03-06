Reviewing Avenir Wellness Solutions (OTCMKTS:CURR) and G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Avenir Wellness Solutions (OTCMKTS:CURR – Get Free Report) and G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avenir Wellness Solutions and G1 Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avenir Wellness Solutions $4.90 million 1.75 -$25.51 million N/A N/A G1 Therapeutics $82.51 million 2.24 -$47.97 million ($0.95) -3.73

Avenir Wellness Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than G1 Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Avenir Wellness Solutions has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, G1 Therapeutics has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Avenir Wellness Solutions and G1 Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avenir Wellness Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A G1 Therapeutics 1 0 3 0 2.50

G1 Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 163.65%. Given G1 Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe G1 Therapeutics is more favorable than Avenir Wellness Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Avenir Wellness Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.0% of G1 Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Avenir Wellness Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of G1 Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Avenir Wellness Solutions and G1 Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avenir Wellness Solutions -477.70% -621.61% -65.32% G1 Therapeutics -58.13% -106.04% -33.99%

Summary

G1 Therapeutics beats Avenir Wellness Solutions on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avenir Wellness Solutions

Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiary The Sera Labs, Inc., engages in the development of nutraceutical formulation and delivery technologies in novel dosage forms to improve efficacy and enhance wellness. It provides its products in beauty, health and wellness, and pet care categories under the Seratopical, Seratopical Revolution SeraLabs, and Nutri-Strips brand names. The company sells its products through drug and grocery chains, convenience stores, and mass retailers. It also offers its products under private label to retailers and multi-level marketers, as well as DTC, via online website orders. The company was formerly known as CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. and changed its name to Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. in October 2022. Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Sherman Oaks, California.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer. It is also developing trilaciclib, a (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor can protect bone marrow and reduce hematologic adverse events (AEs), as well as improve emerging treatments through myeloprotection which improve patients' overall anti-tumor immune responses combination with the antibody-drug conjugate; and treatment of neoadjuvant breast cancer. In addition, the company develops lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor for multiple oncology indications; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, and HER2-negative breast cancer. The company has a license agreement with EQRx, Inc. and Genor Biopharma Co. Inc. for the development and commercialization of lerociclib using an oral dosage form to treat any indication in humans, as well as Nanjing Simcere Dongyuan Pharmaceutical Co., LTD. for the development and commercialization of trilaciclib for any indication in humans through parenteral delivery, and ARC Therapeutics for the development and commercialization of a CDK2 inhibitor for all human and veterinary uses. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

