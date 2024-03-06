Reviewing Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) and MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) and Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MGIC Investment and Beazley, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGIC Investment 0 3 2 0 2.40 Beazley 0 0 1 0 3.00

MGIC Investment presently has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.59%. Beazley has a consensus price target of $642.33, indicating a potential upside of 7,629.64%. Given Beazley’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Beazley is more favorable than MGIC Investment.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGIC Investment $1.16 billion 4.62 $712.95 million $2.49 7.95 Beazley N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares MGIC Investment and Beazley’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MGIC Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Beazley.

Profitability

This table compares MGIC Investment and Beazley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGIC Investment 61.72% 14.82% 11.33% Beazley N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.4% of MGIC Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of MGIC Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MGIC Investment beats Beazley on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It also provides pool insurance for secondary market mortgage transactions; and contract underwriting services, as well as reinsurance. The company serves originators of residential mortgage loans, including savings institutions, commercial banks, mortgage brokers, credit unions, mortgage bankers, and other lenders. MGIC Investment Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals. The MAP Risks segment underwrites marine, portfolio underwriting and political, and contingency business. The Property Risks segment underwrites first party property risks and reinsurance business. The Specialty Risks segment underwrites liability classes, including employment practices risks and directors and officers, as well as healthcare, lawyers, and international financial institutions. It also underwrites life, health, and personal accident; and jewelry, fine art, and specie products risk insurance. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

