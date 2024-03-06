Reviewing Gamer Pakistan (NASDAQ:GPAK) and TKO Group (NYSE:TKO)

Gamer Pakistan (NASDAQ:GPAK – Get Free Report) and TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Gamer Pakistan and TKO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamer Pakistan N/A -758.65% -145.17% TKO Group 3.02% 3.11% 2.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Gamer Pakistan and TKO Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamer Pakistan 0 0 0 0 N/A TKO Group 0 3 8 0 2.73

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TKO Group has a consensus price target of $106.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.17%. Given TKO Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TKO Group is more favorable than Gamer Pakistan.

66.3% of TKO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.9% of TKO Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gamer Pakistan and TKO Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamer Pakistan N/A N/A -$310,000.00 N/A N/A TKO Group $1.68 billion 8.32 $208.18 million $0.68 118.50

TKO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Gamer Pakistan.

Summary

TKO Group beats Gamer Pakistan on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gamer Pakistan

Gamer Pakistan Inc. operates as an e-sports event promotion and product marketing company in Pakistan. It focuses on creating college, inter-university, and professional e-sports events for both men's and women's teams, primarily e-sports opportunities with colleges and universities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets. The company engages in the corporate sponsorships and advertising business, which offers sale of in-venue and in-broadcast advertising assets, content product integration, and digital impressions. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, New York. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc.

