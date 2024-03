Reviewing Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR) and Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV)

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) and Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Savers Value Village and Jeffs’ Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savers Value Village 2.40% 34.22% 2.35% Jeffs’ Brands N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Savers Value Village and Jeffs’ Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Savers Value Village 0 0 9 0 3.00 Jeffs’ Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Savers Value Village currently has a consensus price target of $27.63, indicating a potential upside of 38.06%. Given Savers Value Village’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Savers Value Village is more favorable than Jeffs’ Brands.

This table compares Savers Value Village and Jeffs’ Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savers Value Village $1.44 billion 2.23 $84.72 million N/A N/A Jeffs’ Brands $7.39 million 0.28 -$2.20 million N/A N/A

Savers Value Village has higher revenue and earnings than Jeffs’ Brands.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.8% of Savers Value Village shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Jeffs’ Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.3% of Jeffs’ Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Savers Value Village beats Jeffs’ Brands on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village, Inc. sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores. It serves retail and wholesale customers. The company was formerly known as S-Evergreen Holding LLC and changed its name to Savers Value Village, Inc. in January 2022. Savers Value Village, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

About Jeffs’ Brands

Jeffs' Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door pet scratches protectors under the PetEvo brand; bag sets, including adjustable stands and boxing gloves, and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand; and products for filtering and purifying air in vehicles under the Zendora brand. It also provides pet hair removers for cats and dogs under the Wellted brand; and pest control products. In addition, the company owns and operates Wellution, an Amazon food supplements and cosmetics brand. It offers its products primarily to individual online consumers. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bnei Brak, Israel.

