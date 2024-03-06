Reviewing KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) and Kismet Acquisition Two (NASDAQ:KAII)

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) and Kismet Acquisition Two (NASDAQ:KAII – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares KONE Oyj and Kismet Acquisition Two’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KONE Oyj 8.45% 38.33% 10.81% Kismet Acquisition Two N/A -160.01% 6.24%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.5% of Kismet Acquisition Two shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Kismet Acquisition Two shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

KONE Oyj has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kismet Acquisition Two has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for KONE Oyj and Kismet Acquisition Two, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KONE Oyj 1 3 1 0 2.00 Kismet Acquisition Two 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KONE Oyj and Kismet Acquisition Two’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KONE Oyj $11.85 billion 2.06 $1.00 billion $0.97 23.73 Kismet Acquisition Two N/A N/A $3.14 million N/A N/A

KONE Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than Kismet Acquisition Two.

Summary

KONE Oyj beats Kismet Acquisition Two on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators. Further, it provides people flow planning and consulting services; solutions for special buildings and large projects; cybersecurity solutions; and energy solutions for greener buildings. KONE Oyj was founded in 1908 and is based in Espoo, Finland.

About Kismet Acquisition Two

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchase all or substantially various assets of, or engage in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

