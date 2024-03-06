Reviewing LanzaTech Global (LNZA) and Its Competitors

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) is one of 43 public companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare LanzaTech Global to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for LanzaTech Global and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get LanzaTech Global alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LanzaTech Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 LanzaTech Global Competitors 398 943 1405 60 2.40

LanzaTech Global currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 183.91%. As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 14.21%. Given LanzaTech Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LanzaTech Global is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LanzaTech Global -214.11% -119.48% -66.46% LanzaTech Global Competitors -1.19% -362.39% -2.41%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares LanzaTech Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

LanzaTech Global has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LanzaTech Global’s competitors have a beta of -89.84, meaning that their average share price is 9,084% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LanzaTech Global and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LanzaTech Global $62.63 million -$130,000.00 -3.37 LanzaTech Global Competitors $4.24 billion $43.20 million 6.10

LanzaTech Global’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than LanzaTech Global. LanzaTech Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.9% of LanzaTech Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LanzaTech Global competitors beat LanzaTech Global on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

LanzaTech Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LanzaTech Global, Inc. operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for LanzaTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LanzaTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.