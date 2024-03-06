Reviewing Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) & Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) and Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.9% of Preferred Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of Lakeland Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Lakeland Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Preferred Bank and Lakeland Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Preferred Bank 30.93% 22.30% 2.27% Lakeland Financial 23.85% 14.89% 1.38%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Preferred Bank $485.10 million 2.22 $150.04 million $10.53 7.09 Lakeland Financial $246.89 million 7.00 $93.77 million $3.65 18.24

This table compares Preferred Bank and Lakeland Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Preferred Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Lakeland Financial. Preferred Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Preferred Bank and Lakeland Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Preferred Bank 0 1 1 0 2.50 Lakeland Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Preferred Bank currently has a consensus price target of $68.67, indicating a potential downside of 8.02%. Lakeland Financial has a consensus price target of $74.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.13%. Given Lakeland Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lakeland Financial is more favorable than Preferred Bank.

Risk and Volatility

Preferred Bank has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lakeland Financial has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Preferred Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Lakeland Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Preferred Bank pays out 26.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lakeland Financial pays out 52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Preferred Bank has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Lakeland Financial has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Preferred Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Preferred Bank beats Lakeland Financial on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides real estate mortgage loans that are secured by retail, industrial, office, special purpose, and residential single and multi-family properties; real estate construction loans; and commercial loans comprising lines of credit for working capital, term loans for capital expenditures, and commercial and stand-by letters of credit; and SBA loans. In addition, the company offers trade finance services, including commercial and export letters of credit, import lines of credit, documentary collections, international wire transfers, acceptances/trust receipt financing products, export financing, and bills purchase programs. Further, it provides various high-wealth banking services to wealthy individuals residing in the Pacific Rim area; and remote deposit capture, bill pay, treasury management, and internet and mobile banking services. Additionally, the company offers various banking services to physicians, accountants, attorneys, business managers, and other professionals; and safe deposit boxes, account reconciliation, courier service, and cash management services to the manufacturing, service, and distribution companies. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, construction, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company also offers retail and merchant credit card services; corporate treasury management, wealth advisory, and trust services; retail brokerage services, including various financial and investment products, such as annuities and life insurance; and mobile business banking and on-line treasury management services. It serves commercial real estate, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, retail, wholesale, finance and insurance, accommodation and food services, and health care industries. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

