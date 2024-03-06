Reviewing Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) and OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF)

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) and OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Recruit and OSRAM Licht’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recruit 9.89% 20.09% 12.54% OSRAM Licht -45.19% 2.93% 0.67%

Risk and Volatility

Recruit has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OSRAM Licht has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recruit 0 0 0 0 N/A OSRAM Licht 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Recruit and OSRAM Licht’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recruit $25.39 billion 2.59 $2.00 billion $1.51 27.03 OSRAM Licht $3.89 billion N/A -$1.75 billion ($6.57) -8.41

Recruit has higher revenue and earnings than OSRAM Licht. OSRAM Licht is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Recruit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Recruit beats OSRAM Licht on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment. The Matching & Solutions segment offers marketing solutions that provide matching platforms for businesses in various industries, including housing and real estate, beauty, bridal, travel, dining, and others, as well as SaaS solutions, which are business and management support tools for small and medium-sized companies. It also provides HR solutions that support business clients' recruiting and hiring activities and individual users' job search activities through its job advertising services and placement services. The Staffing segment provides temporary staffing services in Japan, Europe, the United States, and Australia. Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in more than 60 countries. The company was formerly known as Recruit Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. in October 2012. Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About OSRAM Licht

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. The company was formerly known as Kyros A AG and changed its name to OSRAM Licht AG in November 2012. OSRAM Licht AG was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany. OSRAM Licht AG operates as a subsidiary of ams-OSRAM AG.

