Reviewing Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) and Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) and Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.5% of Virpax Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of Gyre Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Virpax Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Gyre Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Virpax Pharmaceuticals and Gyre Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virpax Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Gyre Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gyre Therapeutics has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Virpax Pharmaceuticals and Gyre Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virpax Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$21.65 million ($11.70) -0.36 Gyre Therapeutics $790,000.00 65.40 -$8.24 million ($20.69) -0.99

Gyre Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Virpax Pharmaceuticals. Gyre Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Virpax Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Virpax Pharmaceuticals and Gyre Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virpax Pharmaceuticals N/A -107.65% -81.10% Gyre Therapeutics N/A N/A -281.68%

Summary

Virpax Pharmaceuticals beats Gyre Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain. The company's preclinical stage product candidates also comprise PES200, which enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain; AnQlar, an anti-viral barrier to prevent or reduce the risk or the intensity of viral infections in humans, including influenza and SARS-CoV-2; and NobrXiol, an investigational formulation to be delivered via the nasal route to enhance cannabidiol transport to the brain. Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

About Gyre Therapeutics

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone (F351) for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH-associated liver fibrosis). The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

