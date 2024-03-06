Robert J. Mears Sells 3,294 Shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Stock

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) CTO Robert J. Mears sold 3,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $22,498.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 138,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,525.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Atomera Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Atomera stock opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $6.69. Atomera Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Atomera by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

