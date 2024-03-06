Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut Roche from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of Roche stock opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.61. Roche has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $40.48.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Roche by 11.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in Roche by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 22.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roche by 39.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,811,000.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

