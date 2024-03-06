Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Purchased by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,963,562 shares during the period. Roivant Sciences comprises about 4.6% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 1.36% of Roivant Sciences worth $122,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROIV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 2,333.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 165,040.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Roivant Sciences from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Roivant Sciences from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ ROIV opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 27.79, a current ratio of 27.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.50.

In related news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $33,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,929,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,820,157.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $33,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,929,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,820,157.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $1,058,694.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 532,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

