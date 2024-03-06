Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 24,393 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 458.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.06.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $149.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $151.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.93. The firm has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.53%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

