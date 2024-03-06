Roth Capital Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cronos Group in a report released on Monday, March 4th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Cronos Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 84.15%. The business had revenue of $23.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.15 million.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CRON. Bank of America upped their target price on Cronos Group from $1.78 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. CIBC upped their target price on Cronos Group from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Cronos Group Price Performance

Shares of CRON stock opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.16 million, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.13. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02.

Institutional Trading of Cronos Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRON. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 21,218.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

